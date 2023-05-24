Videos of a kiwi being handled and petted by guests at a Miami zoo under bright lights prompts uproar

A video showing a kiwi named Poara being handled and petted by visitors at a zoo in Miami, while under bright lights, went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, May 23. The incident has caused outrage in New Zealand, as guests were able to pet the country’s national bird for a fee of around $25 USD at the Miami zoo.

The treatment of the kiwi at the zoo has angered thousands of New Zealanders, leading to a widespread campaign to bring the bird back to its home country and demanding an apology from the zoo. Shortly after the video went viral, nearly 9,000 people signed a petition titled ‘save this mistreated kiwi,’ and numerous others flooded the zoo’s email with complaints about the mistreatment of the bird.

As a result, the Department of Conservation (DOC) in New Zealand intervened in the matter, and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins also commented on the issue. The video of the kiwi being petted by visitors at the zoo was widely shared on Twitter, with one user, Holly, a wildlife photographer, expressing her dismay and highlighting that the bird was being kept awake during the day despite being a nocturnal species.

On Wednesday, May 24, the zoo spokesperson, Ron Magill, admitted in a national radio interview that the zoo had made a significant mistake and acknowledged that they had offended an entire nation. Prime Minister Hipkins commended the zoo for recognizing their inappropriate actions and stated that the DOC would collaborate with local zoos to provide guidance on proper care for kiwis.

Kiwis hold a special place in the hearts of New Zealanders as their national bird. They are flightless, unique to New Zealand, and considered a cultural treasure, or taonga. Unfortunately, their population is declining due to the lack of protection from predators. New Zealand is committed to the welfare of its endemic birds and has ongoing national campaigns to eradicate predators and preserve these endangered species.