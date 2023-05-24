Village Office Staff Caught with Rs 1 Cr Cash in Bribery Seizure

V Suresh Kumar, the village field assistant caught with Rs 1 crore in possession, has been remanded to custody for 14 days. The case is scheduled to be considered on June 7. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau made the discovery while apprehending Kumar in the act of bribery. The seized cash, along with fixed deposits and passbooks, totaled Rs 1.05 crore. The currency notes were found hidden in various areas of Kumar’s small residence, indicating long-term concealment.

The authorities suspect the money to be bribes received by Kumar, but they are also investigating the possibility of him being a benami. Having served in village offices around Mannarkad for 17 years, Kumar’s case marks the largest recovery of funds from a revenue officer in Kerala to date. A detailed investigation into the source of the money is underway under the leadership of the Deputy Superintendent of Police.