World Table Tennis Championships: Manika Batra enters third round

Durban: In table tennis, India’s paddler Manika Batra advanced to the round of 32 women’s singles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa. World number 39 Manika Batra defeated Wong Xin Ru of Singapore by ‘11-9, 14-12, 11-4, 11-8’.

Earlier, India’s Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan exited the tournament with defeats in the round of 64 of men’s singles. G Sathiyan lost to world number nine Dang Qiu of Germany by ‘6-11, 6-11, 5-11, 7-11’.

Sharath and Sathiyan will play their men’s doubles pre-quarterfinal on Wednesday.