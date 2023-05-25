‘2018’ set for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 26 May

The makers of “2018” revealed on Tuesday that the survival thriller will be released on May 26 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Malayalam-language drama, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, opened in theaters on May 5 and has grossed over Rs 137 crore worldwide. We are extremely proud of the film we created and overjoyed with the response our film has received thus far from critics and audiences. Taking into consideration the warmth and affection that has been shown to the picture, we have chosen to distribute ‘2018’ for our audiences nationally, Joseph stated in a statement. “2018” tells the story of the disastrous Kerala floods in 2018, when people from all walks of life banded together to survive the disaster.

According to Thomas, the film’s reception from viewers has been positive. As a team, we are overjoyed with the love and positive response ‘2018’ has received thus far, which is why we are even more excited to bring the film to audiences across India. More than the box office results, it’s the words of appreciation that the “Minnal Murali” actor and his team have received that have been incredibly fulfilling. “2018” also includes Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew, and Sudheesh. Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph co-produce the film. Kavya Film Company distributes it.