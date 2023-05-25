Infinix launches Note 30 series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Infinix launched new Infinix Note 30 series smartphones-Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 5G, and Infinix Note 30 Pro- in select global markets. The company has not announced the detailed pricing of the Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 5G, and Infinix Note 30 Pro yet. the Infinix Note 30 5G is confirmed to launch in India on June 14.

Infinix Note 30 specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 30 runs on Android 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 580 nits of peak brightness. The new smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and Mali G57 MC2.

The Infinix Note 30 has a triple camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel OV64B40 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 4G, GPS, NFC, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, OTG and Wi-Fi 802.11. It has a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications: The Infinix Note 30 5G features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Infinix Note 3. The 5G smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 8GB RAM options and Mali G57 MC2 GPU.

The Infinix Note 30 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Also Read: Oppo launches Oppo K11x: Details

Infinix Note 30 Pro specifications: The SIM, software and display specifications of Infinix Note 30 Pro are the same as those of Infinix Note 30 and Infinix Note 30 5G. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a rear quad flash. The camera unit comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor with dual flash.