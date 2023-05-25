iQoo launches new tablet: Details

Mumbai: Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has unveiled new tablet named ‘ iQoo Pad’ in China. iQoo Pad is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,520) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB+ 256GB model costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,045), and the 12GB+ 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,565). It comes in a single colour option namely Interstellar Gray.

The newly launched iQoo Pad sports a 12.1-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution, up to 600nits peak brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 on top.

The iQoo Pad features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the tablet comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port among others. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.