Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Delhi’s Mandoli Prison

Lawrence Bishnoi, a criminal imprisoned in Gujarat, was transferred to Delhi’s Mandoli Prison in the early hours of Thursday, according to officials.According to a senior jail official, Bishnoi has been transferred to the Mandoli jail for security concerns.Tillu Tajpuriya, a convicted criminal, was allegedly stabbed to death inside the high-security prison on May 2 with makeshift weapons by four members of the Gogi gang.Bishnoi was arrested last month by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with a drug smuggling case.

The ATS sought to interview the gangster about his suspected involvement in the capture of 40 kilograms of heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat last September. After a brief encounter near the Britannia Chowk flyover here on Monday, the Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed a suspected member of the Bishnoi gang. They said the accused, Yogesh alias Himanshu, has been at large for three years after fleeing interim bail in a murder attempt case in Delhi.