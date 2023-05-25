Kerala HC: Kids should cherish family time, denies CBSE vacation classes

The Kerala High Court has declined to extend the interim order permitting CBSE schools to hold vacation classes for students above 14 years old. Recognizing the need for a break after a demanding academic year, the court emphasized the importance of students enjoying their vacations and engaging in extracurricular activities. It stressed the significance of children spending quality time with their families and friends, asserting that a break allows them to pursue their other aspirations and interests.

The court highlighted that summer vacation provides a mental respite and an opportunity for students to indulge in their favorite hobbies and leisurely activities. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan emphasized the necessity of a break, particularly for 10th standard and Higher Secondary School students, before they embark on their crucial academic year.

The decision was made in response to a petition seeking permission for vacation classes in CBSE schools, following objections from the State’s Director of General Education. Consequently, the case will be assigned to an appropriate bench by the Chief Justice, and the previous interim order will not be extended.