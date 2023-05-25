Kerala Secretariat Implements Circular to Curb Employee Dumping of Domestic Waste

The general administration department of Kerala Secretariat has recently issued a circular addressing the issue of employees disposing of waste from their homes in the bins located at the Secretariat complex. The circular emphasizes that strict measures will be taken against those who continue to dump their home waste in the Secretariat premises. The housekeeping department has issued a warning, stating that anyone caught dumping their home waste in the Secretariat bins will face serious consequences.

Initially, the waste found in large quantities in the Secretariat bins was assumed to be generated within the complex itself. However, as the volume of waste continued to increase, it became apparent that employees were responsible for dumping their domestic waste in the Secretariat bins. This discovery prompted the administration to take immediate action.

Interestingly, this issue of waste dumping arises at a time when the State Minister for Local Self Government, M.B. Rajesh, has issued an order instructing households to deposit their home waste with the designated domestic waste collectors commissioned by the local body, particularly in the Corporation areas of the state. These collectors charge a specified fee for their services, such as in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation areas where a monthly fee of Rs 100 is levied for collecting plastic waste once a week.

In conclusion, the Kerala Secretariat has implemented a circular to address the concerning practice of employees disposing of their domestic waste in the Secretariat complex. The administration has issued warnings and emphasized that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of this offense. This development coincides with the State Minister’s order to ensure proper disposal of home waste through designated collectors, highlighting the importance of responsible waste management in the region.