Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: An Indian expat won Dh1 million in the latest weekly draw of Mahzooz. Abu-Dhabi based Indian expat Vipin won ‘Guaranteed’ raffle prize of Dh1 million in the 129th draw. He is Mahzooz’s 44th millionaire. Vipin works at a fire and safety company in Abu Dhabi. This is not Vipin’s first win with Mahzooz – he had previously won Dh350 on his third trial

38 participants matched 4 out of the 5 winning numbers (8, 12, 22, 25, 38) and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They took home Dh5,263 each. 1,606 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received Dh250 each. No one claimed the top prize of Dh20,000,000 this week. A total of 1,645 participants took Dh1,601,500 as prize money this week.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.