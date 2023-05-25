Mercedes-Benz launches A 200 Limousine and AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Facelift in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers in the country, Mercedes-Benz has launched two new models- A 200 Limousine and AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Facelift. The A 200 Limousine and AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Facelift are priced at Rs 45.80 lakhs (ex-showroom) and Rs 92.50 lakhs (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Mercedes A 200 Limousine: The A-Class Limousine is currently only available as the A 200 petrol, and the A 220d diesel will arrive later. It is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine developing 163hp and 270Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. It can do the 0-100kph run in 8.3 seconds and has a top speed of 230kph.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Facelift: The AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It delivers 421hp and 500Nm of torque. This will be the most powerful hatchback in India. Delivering power to all four wheels is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100kph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 270kph.