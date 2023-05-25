President Murmu inaugurates India’s largest High Court building in Jharkhand

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu dedicated the country’s largest High Court edifice in Ranchi. The Rs 550 crore HC edifice is spread across 165 acres of land and features 25 air-conditioned courtrooms, two big halls with a seating capacity of 1.200 lawyers, and 540 chambers for them. The structure is also outfitted with a 2000 KVA solar power plant, which will meet 60% of the overall power requirements of the site.During the building’s inauguration, the President challenged Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, and the government to find a means to provide’real justice’ to the poor who are not receiving it despite a court decision.

Murmu stated that when working on the ground in Odisha, she received numerous reports from underprivileged people experiencing similar issues. She informed the appropriate parties about the problem, but it was all in vain. “However, I will now refer some of these cases to the Chief Justice of India,” the President stated. There is a mechanism for filing contempt cases, but they are wary of doing so due to the lack of time in the judicial system, which they have already experienced, she noted.

She remembered how, as a member of a family counseling center, she would return to those families to see if they had benefited from the counseling they offered.Similar measures may be devised to ensure that the poor who obtain justice in court after a protracted legal battle are not denied justice for any other reason. During her speech, the president also urged for the use of local languages in the legal system, emphasizing that Jharkhand is the most in need due to its linguistic diversity.The President praised the Chief Justice of India’s initiative to deliver his statement in Hindi, stating that more judges should follow suit.