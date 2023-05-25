Simple Energy launches new electric scooter in India: price, features

Mumbai: India based electric vehicle and clean energy start-up, Simple Energy, officially launched its first electric two-wheeler. The electric scooter named ‘Simple ONE’ comes at an attractive starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Super EV, Simple ONE, will be available for Rs 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom), which includes a 750W charger.

The Simple ONE is equipped with fixed and removable (portable) batteries. The battery offers a range of 212 km in IDC. The Simple ONE is also the fastest electric two-wheeler in its segment, achieving 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. It is the first e-scooter to feature a thermal management system, developed in collaboration with IIT-Indore, which helps prevent any thermal runaways.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz launches A 200 Limousine and AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Facelift in India: Price, features

The Simple ONE features a 7-inch digital display running on Android OS, which offers a host of features such as turn-by-turn navigation, document storage, Bluetooth connectivity, battery and range details, and even call alerts.