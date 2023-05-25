The death of Hollywood music icon Tina Turner leaves everyone heartbroken

The passing of Tina Turner, the beloved Hollywood music icon, has left everyone devastated. On Wednesday, May 24, at the age of 83, the legendary singer breathed her last at her residence in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, following a long illness.

Known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Tina kickstarted her career in 1957 as part of Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm. Initially known as Little Ann, she made her first appearance on the record “Boxtop” in 1958. However, in 1960, she introduced herself as Tina Turner with the duet single “A Fool in Love.” From that point onward, Tina and Ike became an unstoppable force, co-writing songs like “Proud Mary” and “River Deep, Mountain High.” Despite being in an abusive marriage, Tina broke free from Ike in the 1960s and embarked on a successful solo career.

Throughout her illustrious journey, Tina sold over 100 million records worldwide and became one of the highest-selling recording artists of all time.

The news of Tina’s passing was shared through her official Instagram account. The post expressed deep sadness, announcing her departure and acknowledging her immense impact on fans worldwide. Tina was hailed as a dear friend and her music was celebrated as her greatest legacy. Heartfelt condolences were extended to her family.

The loss of this iconic figure has left a tremendous void in the hearts of her fans and industry peers. Many Hollywood icons, including Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Mick Jagger, Angela Bassett, and others, paid tribute to the legendary artist.

Oprah Winfrey shared a nostalgic video of herself and Tina performing together during the “Wildest Dreams” tour. She expressed her nerves and joy while stepping out of her comfort zone with Tina, who was known for living outside the box and encouraging women to do the same.

Barack Obama honored Tina’s raw power and authenticity, describing her as unstoppable and unapologetically true to herself. He joined fans worldwide in paying tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll, acknowledging that her light will never fade.

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys praised Tina’s voice, energy, and iconic songs like “River Deep, Mountain High” and her version of “Proud Mary.” He expressed his admiration for her musical talents and sent his love.

Naomi Campbell, commenting on the Instagram post, mourned the loss of the queen, emphasizing her irreplaceable status and cherishing the memories they shared.

Adrienne Warren, who portrayed Tina Turner in the musical “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” mourned the loss of the legend, expressing gratitude for the lessons and mentorship she received. She bid farewell to her friend, Anna Mae Bullock, and conveyed her love.

The world has bid farewell to an irreplaceable icon whose legacy will endure through her music, influence, and the lives she touched.