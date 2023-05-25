Trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s film Bloody Daddy dropped on social media and looks dark, gory and high on action

Shahid Kapoor makes a powerful comeback on the big screen in his new film, Bloody Daddy, as revealed in the recently dropped trailer on social media. The film appears to be dark, gory, and action-packed.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the plot, which revolves around a drug lord, portrayed by Ronit Roy, demanding that Shahid return a bag of cocaine that rightfully belongs to him. Shahid follows the instructions but soon discovers that the packet actually contains flour, triggering a chaotic turn of events. The trailer also showcases other actors in key roles, including Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Diana Penty, who are determined to hinder Shahid Kapoor’s mission.

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed the film, which is set to release on the Jio Cinemas OTT platform. Shahid Kapoor shared the trailer on social media with the caption, “One hell of a bloody night… Trailer out now! Bloody Daddy. Watch Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinema, streaming free on 9th June.”

Prior to Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor garnered critical acclaim for his performance in the Amazon Prime Video web series Farzi, directed by Raj & DK. Later this year, the actor will also be seen in a romantic film opposite Kriti Sanon.