A couple taken to court for keeping a woman as slave in Australia

In Australia, a couple has been accused of holding a woman as a slave, challenging the notion that slavery is a thing of the past. Chee Kit Chong, 44, and his wife Angie Yeh Ling Liaw, 29, appeared in a Melbourne court facing charges of possessing a slave and using coercion and threats to force someone into servitude, as reported by multiple media outlets.

The Australian Federal Police conducted a raid on the couple’s home in October of the previous year, prompted by a tip-off from a healthcare worker who observed signs of human trafficking in the woman. It has been alleged that the woman was kept as a slave in the couple’s Point Cook residence for a period of 10 months between January and October 2022.

Currently out on bail, the couple appeared via video conferencing in the Magistrate’s Court in Melbourne on Thursday. Ms. Liaw was represented by Payne Wu from Hiways Lawyers, who informed the court that the firm was likely to provide representation for Mr. Chong as well, but requested additional time to assess any potential conflicts of interest.

The case was adjourned for further proceedings. Commonwealth prosecutor Zoe Hough reportedly stated that the victim, identified as a vulnerable adult, would not be required to give evidence during the committal hearing. The magistrate indicated that several witnesses, including hospital and medical staff, could be called upon during the upcoming hearing, which is expected to take place in September or October of this year.

According to the Australian Federal Police, there has been an increase in reports of human trafficking and modern slavery, with 294 cases recorded in the 2021-22 financial year, compared to 224 cases in the previous year. Detective Superintendent Simone Butcher urged the public to play a role in combating human trafficking and encouraged individuals to report any suspicions or suspicious activities they may encounter.