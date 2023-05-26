Activist’s Tragic Suicide in Panchayat Office due to Neglect of Waste Complaints

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday morning in the Pulikkal Gram Panchayat of Malappuram district, where the lifeless body of Razak Payambrottu, a renowned cultural activist and entrepreneur aged 57, was discovered hanging on the premises. Reports suggest that Razak took his own life due to his deep distress over the apathetic response of the CPM-run panchayat towards addressing the issue of a polluting plastic waste-processing plant.

Razak’s body was found suspended above the verandah, and a file containing his submitted complaints to the panchayat authorities was discovered nearby. Local residents strongly believe that Razak’s extreme action was a result of his disappointment with the panchayat’s refusal to take action against the hazardous plant.

Adding to the tragedy, Razak’s older brother had passed away a few months earlier due to lung diseases likely caused by the pollution emanating from the same waste processing plant. In numerous press conferences, Razak had passionately expressed his concerns, accusing the panchayat authorities of disregarding his pleas and highlighting his brother’s deteriorating health due to the smoke pollution originating from the waste treatment facility situated near their home. The panchayat, in response, had also conducted press conferences addressing the matter.

It is noteworthy that Razak, in addition to his social activism, held the position of former secretary at the Mappila Kala Academy in Kondotty and remained an active member. Furthermore, he published an evening newspaper called ‘Kondotty Times’ and operated a local cable TV channel.

Based on police investigations, it is believed that Razak committed suicide after arriving at the panchayat building the previous night. Interestingly, Razak and his wife were supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM]. The couple, without any children of their own, had previously donated their property to construct a memorial for the late CPM ideologue and Kerala’s first Chief Minister, EMS Namboodiripad.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that Razak is the brother-in-law of the well-known scriptwriter T A Razak, further highlighting his connections within the artistic community.