Cannes gala to raise money for AIDS research

amfAR returned to the French Riviera for its Cannes gala, aiming to raise funds for AIDS research and boasting a guestlist filled with wealth, fame, and glamour.

The 29th edition was hosted by Queen Latifah, and stars like Eva Longoria, Fan Bingbing, and Rebel Wilson graced the red carpet. Notable models such as Elsa Hosk, Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha, and Winnie Harlow were also in attendance. The gala attracts many renowned individuals from the Cannes Film Festival.

The event took place at the famous Hôtel Du Cap, Eden Roc, where guests started the evening with sunset drinks and canapes overlooking a giant super yacht in the bay.

A dinner featuring asparagus and truffle starter and seared salmon main course was served while guests enjoyed performances, which were kicked off by Gladys Knight. Bebe Rexha and Adam Lambert also took the stage.

Lambert expressed his honor in singing for the cause and praised the beautiful fashion and people on the red carpet, all in the name of raising funds for HIV/AIDS research. Halsey closed the show.

The auction showcased various artwork, diamond jewelry, and unique experiences. The highlight was a one-of-a-kind Aston Martin sports car, the first of its kind in the world, auctioned off by Eva Longoria for 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million). The car, signed by F1 drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, will be presented at a Grand Prix of the buyer’s choice and delivered anywhere in the world.

Other notable items included a pair of Chopard earrings set with diamonds and emeralds, which sold for 275,000 euros ($295,000), and a Damien Hirst portrait of Leonardo DiCaprio, reaching 1.2 million euros ($1.29 million). DiCaprio attended the event but did not go on stage to present the winning bidder with his prize.

The annual runway show curated by Carine Roitfeld paid tribute to designer Vivienne Westwood. Fashion models showcased a series of designs on a makeshift catwalk through the diners. The entire collection was auctioned off to the highest bidder for an impressive 600,000 euros ($644,000) with Tina Turner’s “The Best” playing in the background.

The night concluded with guests dancing into the early hours at the afterparty held by the hotel’s swimming pool.

AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Over the years, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in programs and granted more than 3,500 research teams worldwide.