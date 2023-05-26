Go First, Troubled Airline, Halts All Flights Until May 28

Budget airline Go First has announced the cancellation of all flights until May 28, citing operational reasons. Previously, flights had been cancelled until May 26. In a Twitter statement, the airline expressed regret, stating, “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations due to operational reasons.” Passengers will receive a full refund in their original mode of payment. The company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations, and hopes to resume bookings soon.

Responding to a show cause notice from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Go First stated that it currently has no definite timeline for resuming operations. Officials from the civil aviation ministry revealed that the airline has expressed an intent to resume operations as soon as possible. The DGCA had issued a show cause notice, asking Go First to explain the reasons behind its inability to run operations and had temporarily halted new bookings and ticket sales.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) recently upheld the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to admit Go First Airlines’ voluntary plea for insolvency. As a result, the lessors were instructed to file an appeal before the NCLT, and their petition was disposed of.