Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu enters semifinals, Kidambi Srikanth crashes out

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles semifinals of Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament. The Indian player defeated Yi Man Zhang of China by ‘21-16, 13-21, 22-20’ in a quarterfinal match that lasted 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Sindhu will face 7th seed and world number 9 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the semifinals on Saturday. Tunjung defeated Yi Zhi Wang of China in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s singles, however, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Indonesian player Christian Adinata by ‘21-16, 16-21, 11-21’ in 57 minutes in the quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy will be up against Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in another men’s singles quarterfinals later in the day.