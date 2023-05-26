Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth , HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, ace Indian players PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will play the quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur today. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen, lost to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong by ‘14-21, 19-21’.

HS Prannoy will face Nishimoto of Japan. World no. 9 Prannoy defeated All England Open champion Li Shi Feng of China by ‘13-21, 21-16, 21-11’ in the men’s singles pre-quarter finals. In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand by ‘21-19, 21-19’. He will now face Indonesia’s Christian Adinata

The two-time Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu defeated Japan’s Aya Ohori by ‘ 21-16, 21-11’ in the women’s singles. Sindhu will now face YM Zhang of China.

Malaysia Masters is a part of Road to Paris, qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.