‘Narendra Modi should return as the PM in 2024’, says head priest who will present the ‘Sengol’

New Delhi: The head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should return to power in 2024. Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal will be presenting the ‘Sengol’ to Prime Minister during the inauguration of the new parliament building.

‘PM Modi is a leader who got global appreciation. He is doing good things for people. Again in 2024 he has to become PM and should guide people. We are all so proud as world leaders are appreciating our PM Modi,’ he said while talking to ANI. Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal is the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam.

The historic sceptre, which was received by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to represent the symbol of the transfer of power from the Britishers to India.