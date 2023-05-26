Qatar Airways to increase flight frequency to this country

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to increase the number of flights on Doha- Bahrain route. The air carrier will increase the frequency of its flights to Bahrain from June 15.

Qatar Airways had resumed its daily flight service to Bahrain yesterday, May 25. The number of flights will be increased to three flights daily from June 15.

Also Read: Expo City Dubai announces temporary closure of rotating observation tower

Bookings for these flights are already open on its website. The timing of flights will be 8:40am, 3:30pm, and 8pm.