Researchers uncover more than 5,000 new species in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean

A comprehensive study has revealed the discovery of over 5,000 new species in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) of the Pacific Ocean, with approximately 88-92 percent of these species being previously unknown.

While the CCZ is renowned for its abundance of critical minerals required for battery production, it also serves as a haven for marine life. Spanning a vast region of 5,000 kilometers in the central Pacific Ocean, the CCZ extends to depths of approximately 4,000 to 5,500 meters.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Current Biology on Thursday, highlight the CCZ as a potential future hotspot for deep-sea mining, providing the first comprehensive documentation of the region.

Lead author Muriel Rabone, a deep-sea ecologist at the Natural History Museum (NHM), emphasized the shared responsibility of understanding and protecting the incredible biodiversity of our planet.

In order to comprehend the potential risks associated with mining activities, ecologists and biologists initiated explorations of the CCZ. This zone, characterized by limited sunlight and scarce food availability, is also home to polymetallic nodules, which are potato-sized formations that contain valuable minerals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, iron, manganese, and rare earth elements.

Researchers embarked on research cruises in the Pacific Ocean to collect samples and meticulously examined over 100,000 records of species found in the CCZ throughout their expeditions.

Rabone expressed her awe at the remarkable species discovered in the depths of the CCZ, describing some sponges resembling classic bath sponges or vases, and glass sponges resembling miniature chandeliers or sculptures when viewed under a microscope.

The researchers hope for further studies on the biodiversity of this region, emphasizing the significance of understanding and protecting the CCZ, which remains as one of the few areas in the global ocean that maintains a high level of wilderness.

The study emphasizes the necessity of sound data and comprehension to shed light on this unique region and ensure its future protection against human-induced impacts.