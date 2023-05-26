Sheikh Hasina, prime minister of Bangladesh, probably going to G20 conference in New Delhi

Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, is anticipated to attend the 18th G20 meeting in New Delhi later this year. Obaidul Quader, a minister in the Sheikh Hasina-led administration, announced on Friday that she will be attending the summit as a representative of a ‘guest country.’

In addition to serving as the general secretary of the Bangladesh Awami League, Quader stated that PM Hasina has been invited to the G20 summit in September by India. We will first have a party-to-party meeting before that.

He added that members of the ruling party might potentially travel to India in June.

Bangladesh will participate in all G20 meetings as a guest nation, according to Seheli Sabrin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

‘It is a big honour for Bangladesh to attend as a guest country. We can raise our issues there,’ Sabrin had said in February.

Up until November 30, India is the G20’s president. In addition to Bangladesh, India has invited the following countries to the G20 Leaders Summit: Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

The start of ‘Amritkaal,’ the 25-year era beginning on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, 2022, coincides with the G20 Presidency for India.