The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards gets a sparkling start

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) began with great enthusiasm. Following the immense success of IIFA 2022, the 2023 Sobha IIFA Weekend and NEXA IIFA Awards, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, returned to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The two-day event, IIFA 2023, is scheduled to take place on May 26 and 27.

The event will be held at Etihad Arena, a state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue located in Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. Yas Island is recognized as one of the world’s rapidly growing leisure and entertainment destinations. At a press conference held at W Hotel – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the hosts of this year’s event, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, and Rajkummar Rao, along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Iulia Vantur, addressed the media.

Several notable individuals, including PNC Menon, Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, Hans Fraikin – Film and Television Commissioner, and Sandeep Walia, among others, were present at the press conference, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Regarding the collaboration with IIFA, Ravi Menon, co-chairman of Sobha Realty, expressed his delight at being the title sponsors for the 23rd edition of the IIFA Weekend. He emphasized the presence of renowned figures from the Indian film industry and the glamour associated with Indian cinema, which has a wide global following. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, mentioned NEXA’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences and their collaboration with IIFA to recognize India’s top creative talent in cinema.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, shared his pleasure in hosting the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, as it signifies a significant milestone for the entertainment calendar of the city. He highlighted the cultural and economic ties between Abu Dhabi and India, mentioning that the city has served as a backdrop for numerous Bollywood blockbusters, which have showcased its beauty to a global audience. He expressed excitement about welcoming Indian film actors, directors, and members of the film community, along with their supporters.

The festivities of IIFA 2023 will commence on May 26 with IIFA Rocks, hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao. The event will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, and Sukhbir Singh. Additionally, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, celebrating 25 years in the industry, will present an exclusive showcase. The grand finale, IIFA Awards, will take place on May 27, hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The event will feature captivating performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh.