Explore Chicken Mandi Recipe

Ingredients you’ll need to make Chicken Mandi:

For the chicken marinade:

– 4-6 bone-in chicken pieces (legs, thighs, or breasts)

– 1 cup plain yogurt

– 2 tbsp lemon juice

– 4 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 tsp cumin

– 1 tsp coriander

– 1 tsp turmeric

– Salt and pepper to taste

For the rice:

– 2 cups basmati rice

– 1 large onion, chopped

– 2 tbsp vegetable oil

– 2 cinnamon sticks

– 10 cardamom pods

– 2 bay leaves

– 4 cups chicken broth

– Salt to taste

For the garnish:

– 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted

– 1/2 cup raisins, soaked in warm water for 10 minutes and drained

– Fresh parsley or cilantro, chopped

For the chicken marinade, mix together the yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add the chicken pieces and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight.

For the rice, heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft and translucent. Add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, and bay leaves, and sauté for another minute. Add the rice and stir to coat it in the onion and spice mixture. Pour in the chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a lid, and let the rice cook for 15-20 minutes, until it’s tender and fluffy.

While the rice is cooking, preheat your grill or oven to 400°F. Grill or roast the chicken until it’s cooked through and crispy on the outside.

To serve, arrange the rice on a large platter and top it with the chicken. Garnish with toasted almonds, raisins, and fresh herbs. Enjoy!