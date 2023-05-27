IPL 2023: Ahead of IPL Final clash against GT, Chennai fans’ leave special messages for ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni | Watch

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni led-Chennai Super Kings is set to have a title clash against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the match, Dhoni’s loyal fans in Chennai have a special message for him.

The Ranchi boy, Dhoni has a unique bond with the Chennai crowd, in the MA Chidambaram Stadium, he has played many matches for CSK. And every time he comes out to bat in Chennai, fans chant the loudest cheers for their captain. In a beautiful video, posted by IPL’s Twitter handle, fans expressed their love and affection for the former Indian skipper. A fan said, ‘I have been working here on IPL duties for 10 years, initially my motivation to do this job was only to be able to see Dhoni’.

Watch here: https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1662438645335465984

Dhoni who has broken many records in his career, will achieve a new milestone in the final match. He will become the only batter to play 250 matches in IPL. In 249 matches, Dhoni has scored 5082 runs with an average of 39.09. He has smashed these runs with a strike rate of 135.96. His best innings is of 84* and he has 24 fifties in the tournament. ‘So, I had made a special request to be on this job. I think we will miss Dhoni. People say this will be his last IPL. I don’t know if that is true. Howsoever many captains may come to captain CSK in the future, there is no chance that we will ever see anybody like him. He keeps appearing in my dreams’, a fan said.

Another fan said, ‘Very calm and very cool, whatever the situation, Thala is always Thala’. ‘From my childhood, for me, it has always been Dhoni, just when I was hoping to see him someday, I got to see him, and then when I was wondering if I could be in a photo with him that happened too’, another fan added. A fan shared his first match experience and said it was a fantastic moment for him. He said, ‘In first match, everyone was shouting ‘Dhoni-Dhoni’, it was a fantastic goosebumps moment’. One Little fan added, ‘I would be really excited to see him. I Love MS Dhoni’.