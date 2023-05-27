J&K administration shifted IPS officer to the post of an IAS officer

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration promoted an IPS officer to the rank of IAS officer by appointing Vikramjit Singh as commissioner-secretary in the Union Territory’s department of industry and commerce.Sanjeev Verma, the administrative department’s Commissioner-Secretary General, issued an order to that effect.Singh is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 2004 class.

Prashant Goyal, a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was transferred from the post of principal secretary, industries and commerce, to the post of principal secretary, home and urban development.Rajesh Prasad, a 1995-batch IAS officer, was in charge of the department.