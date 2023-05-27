Lenovo launches new tablet in India: price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese tech brand, Lenovo has launched its new Android tablet named ‘Tab M9’ in India. Price of the Lenovo Tab M9 starts in India at Rs. 12,999. The tablet comes in Frost Blue and Storm Grey colours and will go on sale starting June 1 across Amazon, Flipkart, and Lenovo.com. It will also be available through offline retail channels.

The by the Chinese company comes with a metal body with a dual-tone design and supports facial unlocking. The Lenovo Tab M9 runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and a maximum of 64GB of onboard storage. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and an 8-megapixel camera at the rear. The Lenovo Tab M9 is backed by a 5,100mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

The Tab M9 by Lenovo runs on Android 12 and the company is promising three years of security updates and one Android OS update for the tablet. It features a 9-inch HD (800 X 1,340 pixels) LCD TFT display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The display has TÜV Rheinland eye care certification as well. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Lenovo has provided an 8-megapixel rear camera on the Tab M9 with autofocus. At the front, it has a 2-megapixel selfie sensor. It offers 64GB eMMC onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11AC, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone port, and a USB Type-C port. It comes preloaded with Google One, Google TV, Netflix, and YouTube Kids among others. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, face unlock feature and hall sensor. The device is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging capabilities. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of video playback time, up to 15 hours of music playback, and up to 12 hours of web browsing time on a single charge. The tablet carries dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology.