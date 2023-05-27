Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter semi-finals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy entered the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2023 at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will face seventh seed and world number nine Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the women’s singles semifinals today. PV Sindhu defeated Zhang Yi Man of China in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In Men’s Singles, HS Prannoy will face Christian Adinata of Indonesia in the men’s singles semifinals today. Prannoy defeated Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Malaysia Masters is the first event for the Road to Paris – the qualifying cycle for Paris 2024 Olympics.