 Nepal Prime Minister will visit India for four days

The first trip outside of Nepal for Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” since taking office in December will take place on May 31 and last for four days. Dahal will be joined by a high-level group and is visiting at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation.

The vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and president Droupadi Murmu will be met by the prime minister of Nepal during the tour. He will have in-depth discussions about the many facets of India and Nepal’s bilateral partnership with Prime Minister Modi. As part of his visit, Dahal will stop in Ujjain and Indore as well. According to a statement from the External Affairs Ministry, the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our ‘Neighborhood First’ policy. All sectors of collaboration have seen a significant improvement in the bilateral relations between the two countries in recent years. This visit demonstrates the significance that both parties place on advancing the bilateral relationship, it stated.