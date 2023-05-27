Refreshing drink to enjoy in afternoon

Making a citrus iced tea. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

– 4 black tea bags

– 4 cups water

– 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

– 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

– 1/4 cup honey

– Ice cubes

– Orange slices, lemon slices, and fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Remove from heat and add the tea bags. Let steep for 5 minutes.

2. Remove the tea bags and stir in the orange juice, lemon juice, and honey until the honey is completely dissolved.

3. Let the tea cool to room temperature, then transfer to a pitcher and refrigerate until chilled.

4. Serve over ice cubes and garnish with orange slices, lemon slices, and fresh mint leaves.

This citrus iced tea is a delicious and healthy way to stay hydrated in the afternoon. The black tea provides a little caffeine boost, while the orange and lemon juices add a bright and tangy flavor. The honey adds just the right amount of sweetness. Enjoy!