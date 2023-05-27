TN minister Senthil Balaji’s premises raided by I-T

On Saturday, raids at locations connected to V Senthil Balaji, the minister of Tamil Nadu’s electricity, resumed for a second day. The searches, which started on Friday, were being carried out at the residences of people connected to the minister around many towns, including Karur and Coimbatore, police sources told PTI.

The tax authorities were searching the homes of several people, including several contractors and the minister’s close relatives.

The Prohibition and Excise portfolio is also held by Balaji, a senior DMK official from Karur.

When miscreants allegedly destroyed a car used by income tax officers, tensions ran high in Karur. The incident caused damage to the car’s windscreen.

Cases were brought in Karur under five different sections against DMK members for interfering with an officer’s performance of his duties and causing property damage. On the basis of allegations from two guys, cases were also brought against three officers for punching and using profane language.

In his denial of any misconduct, Balaji said that he has been active in public life since the mid-1990s.

In response to rumours that a sizable residential development was being built in his native Karur, Balaji claimed it was in his brother’s wife’s name and on land that had been ‘gifted’ by her mother. Since 2006, he said, no land has been purchased in his name or that of his family.

While Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was visiting Singapore and Japan on business, there were searches at the locations connected to the DMK strongman.