Woman Naxalite seriously injured in gun-battle with security personnel

A lady Naxalite was critically hurt in a gunfight with security officials in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday, authorities said. Border Security Force (BSF) jawan suffered minor injuries in the clash, which occurred on Friday night in the jungles of Urpanjhur village while a joint team of security officers was out on a search operation, they added. The BSF’s 178th battalion and Kanker police commenced the operation on Friday night from Mendra camp within the Pratappur police station limits towards Markachua hamlet, according to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P. According to him, an exchange of fire between troops and Naxalites occurred at 9 p.m.

Following the gunfight, security personnel discovered a lady Naxalite injured on the scene, as well as one single-shot gun, he added. BSF policeman Vikas Singh was injured in the gunfight and received preliminary treatment at the camp, according to the IG, who added that his condition was believed to be stable. Fagni, a member of the Maoists’ RKB division, has been recognized as the injured Naxalite. He identified her as the wife of Vinod, the Madanwada Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander of the Maoists. He stated that the injured Naxalite is being taken to the hospital and that a search operation is still underway in the region.