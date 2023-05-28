Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan Win Best Actor Awards at IIFA 2023: Full Winner’s List Revealed

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan emerged victorious in the best actor (male) category at the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) 2023 in Abu Dhabi. His portrayal in the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ earned him this accolade. The prestigious two-day IIFA Awards and Weekend 2023 took place at the grand Etihad Arena, the largest multi-purpose venue in Abu Dhabi. The main IIFA Awards ceremony, hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, unfolded on Saturday night.

Alia Bhatt claimed the award for the best actor in a leading female role for her remarkable performance in the hit film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. However, since Alia couldn’t attend the event, the award was received by producer Jayantilal Gada on her behalf. The movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which revolves around the journey of a prostitute turned powerful figure and ‘madame’ in her area, garnered recognition in three technical categories.

The highly anticipated ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ secured the award for the best film of the year. Anil Kapoor’s notable contribution to the film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ earned him the award for the best supporting role (Male), while Mouni Roy won in the same category for her outstanding performance as the best supporting actor (Female).

Shreya Goshal and Arijit Singh were recognized as the Best Playback Singers in the female and male categories, respectively. Furthermore, the legendary actor Kamal Haasan was honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award in Indian Cinema at the IIFA Awards.

During the IIFA Rocks ceremony, actor Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan hosted the segment dedicated to announcing winners in technical categories such as cinematography, screenplay, dialogue, and editing. The acclaimed period drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha clinched the award for the best screenplay, as well as best cinematography and dialogue.

Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves were acknowledged for their outstanding choreography on the title track of Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which also secured the best sound design award. Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ received recognition for best editing, while the action-adventure ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, won in the category of best special effects (visual).

‘Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ claimed the honor for best background score, while Vasan Bala’s ‘Monica O My Darling’ triumphed in the best sound mixing category. The event took place at Yas Island and featured captivating performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal, and Iulia Vantur.

Superstar Salman Khan and actor-model Nora Fatehi dazzled as showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra’s special collection, blending old-world charm with the new world. The star-studded ceremony was attended by renowned personalities from the Hindi film industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Sunny Kaushal, and Radhika Madan.

The IIFA Awards were held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu