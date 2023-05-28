Beyonce’s daughter makes a surprise performance during the latest Paris gig of her Renaissance World Tour

During Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in Paris, her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, surprised the audience by making her first on-stage appearance and performing the track “My Power” from The Lion King: The Gift album. Videos recorded by fans at the concert quickly went viral on social media, capturing the moment when Blue Ivy danced alongside her mother in a glittering mock-neck top and silver cargo pants.

Another noteworthy moment from the gig was when Beyonce became emotional and paid tribute to the late Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 just a few days prior. During her performance at the Stade de France stadium in Paris, Beyonce asked the crowd to scream in honor of the legendary singer and remember her incredible legacy. Expressing her gratitude, Beyonce said she felt blessed to have witnessed Tina Turner’s brilliance and was also grateful to be performing in Paris once again after many years, thanking the audience for their loyalty.

Beyonce also dedicated a tribute to Tina Turner on her website, expressing her endless love and gratitude for the late queen. She acknowledged Turner’s inspiration, the path she paved, and described her as a symbol of strength, resilience, power, and passion. Beyonce emphasized how fortunate everyone was to have witnessed Turner’s kindness and beautiful spirit, which will always be remembered.

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock in November 1939, passed away at her home in Switzerland from natural causes after battling cancer and kidney failure for an extended period.

In other news, Beyonce and her husband recently made headlines for their extravagant purchase of a remarkable architectural masterpiece in Malibu, California. The property, which spans over 30,000 square feet and offers stunning views of Paradise Cove, reportedly became the most expensive transaction ever in the area, with the couple spending a historic $200 million.