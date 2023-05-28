Billie Eilish gives a much-needed savage response to her haters who labeled her a ‘sellout’

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish responded strongly to her critics on Instagram stories, addressing those who label her a “sellout” for embracing her femininity through her fashion choices. She referred to the trolls as “true idiots and f**king bozos” and expressed her confusion as to why people believe she has changed as a person. Eilish emphasized that she can embody both masculine and feminine styles and urged others to allow women to exist without judgment.

In her Instagram Story, she wrote about the criticism she faced in her early career for her boyish appearance and how she was constantly told she would be more attractive if she acted more like a woman. She expressed frustration that now, when she feels comfortable embracing femininity, she is accused of being a sellout. Eilish highlighted the fact that she can be both masculine and feminine, and she called out her critics as “true idiots” while asserting the right for women to exist.

She continued her response in another Instagram story, stating that women are multifaceted and can have multiple interests. Eilish shared selfies and added that femininity does not equate to weakness. She expressed the desire to express herself differently at different times.

In a direct message to her haters, Eilish boldly wrote, “Suck my absolute ck and b*s you women hating a**weirdos.”

Over the years, Eilish has undergone a transformation in her fashion choices, moving away from oversized hoodies and baggy pants to more glamorous and feminine looks for red carpets and special events. She has also experimented with various hair colors but has now settled for her natural color and enjoys styling it in different ways.

Eilish has been vocal about her struggles with body image and hiding her body. She has opened up about her hypermobility diagnosis and how she felt her body was betraying her. In her recent Vogue cover interview, she discussed the anger she felt towards her body and the pain and losses she experienced due to her physical condition.

Before pursuing a music career, Eilish excelled at dancing until a growth plate injury at the age of 13 ended her dreams. She faced lower body issues, eventually leading to a diagnosis of hypermobility. She expressed the journey of accepting her body and realizing that it is an integral part of her identity.