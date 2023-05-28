Cannes Film Festival comes to an end with Disney/Pixar’s Elemental

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 17 with Johnny Depp’s controversial film Jeanne du Barry and concluded after 12 days with Disney/Pixar’s Elemental.

Elemental, an animated movie presented out of competition on May 27, garnered immense love from the audience. The film is scheduled for release in the US on June 16 and in France on June 21.

Directed by Peter Sohn, the Pixar film received enthusiastic reviews from the screening attendees. The crowd gave the movie a five-minute standing ovation, leaving some people in tears.

Director Peter Sohn expressed his overwhelming response to the heartwarming reception, stating, “My heart is about to explode.” He emphasized that the film celebrates the richness of diversity and how different points of view enhance our lives.

Elemental marks Pixar’s fourth feature film to be included in the official selection at Cannes, following Up, Inside Out, and Soul. Set in Element City, the story revolves around the harmonious coexistence of the fire, water, earth, and air elements. The narrative primarily focuses on the fire element Ember and the water element Wade Ripple.

The cast includes Ronnie del Carmen, Mason Wertheimer, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, and Joe Pera. John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh are credited as the film’s writers.

In other Cannes highlights, Justine Triet, a French director, became the third female director to win the Palme d’Or, the top prize at the festival. Her film Anatomy of a Fall triumphed over 20 other competing films. The Grand Prix was awarded to Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Silence.