Congress says after attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy: ‘Didi master at shifting blame’

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday for attributing the attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy and the vandalism of Birbaha Hansda’s vehicle to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chowdhury claimed that Mamata has a propensity to place the blame elsewhere and that this attack demonstrates her own shortcomings. Our Didi is an expert at assigning blame to the wrong party. Why was it not known that they were causing difficulties among adivasis till today? said Chowdhury. He further said that one of the TMC officials had threatened to ‘speak to them’ if some adivasis did not support the TMC.

‘How can you say that your own party men were not involved in it (the convoy attack)? The national leader of your party threatened the adivasis saying he would not speak to them, as they did not vote for you. Is this your policy, of only appreciating people who vote for you?’ he said.

Chowdhury’s remarks came in response to Mamata’s earlier comment on the attacks. ‘I don’t believe my Kurmi brothers could have been involved in the attack. In the name of the tribal community, posing as Kurmi leaders, BJP has attacked the convoy of Abhishek and Hansda,’ she said.

Notably, Jhargram police detained up to five people in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s caravan, including Rajesh Mahata, the chief of the Kurmi community.

Ajit Mahato, Anit Mahato, Manmohit Mahato, and Anup Mahato were named as the additional accused.

Friday, May 26, saw attacks in Jhargram on Hansda’s car and Banerjee’s convoy. The tragedy happened as Abhishek Banerjee’s caravan was on its way from Jhargram, where it had just finished a road show, to Shalbani via Lodhashuli.