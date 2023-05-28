Delicious and easy-to-make Egg-Biriyani recipe

Egg biriyani is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick and satisfying meal. Here’s a recipe for making egg biriyani at home:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups basmati rice

– 4 hard-boiled eggs

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp garam masala powder

– 1 tsp cumin powder

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tbsp oil

– 2 tbsp ghee

– 1 bay leaf

– 2 cardamom pods

– 2 cloves

– 1 cinnamon stick

– 2 cups water

Instructions:

1. Rinse the rice in cold water until the water runs clear.

2. Heat the oil and ghee in a large pot over medium heat.

3. Add the bay leaf, cardamom pods, cloves, and cinnamon stick to the pot and fry for 1 minute.

4. Add the chopped onion to the pot and fry until golden brown.

5. Add the ginger-garlic paste to the pot and fry for 2 minutes.

6. Add the chopped tomatoes to the pot and fry until they are soft and mushy.

7. Add the red chili powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt to the pot and fry for 1 minute.

8. Add the hard-boiled eggs to the pot and fry for 2 minutes.

9. Add the rice to the pot and fry for 2 minutes.

10. Add the water to the pot and bring to a boil.

11. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked through.

12. Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes.

13. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot.

Egg biriyani is a delicious and satisfying dish that is perfect for a quick and easy meal.