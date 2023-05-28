Gulf country announces mid-day break for workers for three months

Muscat: Another gulf country announced a mid-day break for workers. The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced mid-day break for employees for three months from June to August.

As per the new order issued, workers will not be allowed to work in the sun for three months. All employers in the country must ensure that their workers stay out of the sun between 12:30 pm to 3: 30 pm. Companies violating the mid-day work rule at construction sites or open places will be imposed a fine up to OMR500, and imprisonment for a period not exceeding one month, or one of these two penalties.

The authority urged all citizens to report if they see violation during the summer months via the Ministry of Labour website or the Ministry’s official accounts on social networking sites or via the hotline (80077000).