IPL 2023 Final: Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings today: Possible playing XI

Ahmedabad: In cricket, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the finals of Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams had met during Qualifier and CSK won the match. It was their first victroy over Gujarat Titans in four meetings. A win for CSK will take them to five IPL, the joint-most by a team alongside Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans entered into the final by defeating Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the second Qualifier match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat Titans (probable XII): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Noor Ahmed, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mohammed Shami, 12 Josh Little

Chennai Super Kings (probable XII): 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Shivam Dube, 4 Ajinkya Rahane, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Ambati Rayudu, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Tushar Deshpande, 11 Maheesh Theekshana, 12 Matheesha Pathirana