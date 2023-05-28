iQoo launches Neo 8 series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: iQoo Neo 8 series was launched in China. The series includes the iQoo Neo 8 and the iQoo Neo 8 Pro variants.

The base 12GB + 256GB variant of the iQoo Neo 8 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,800) and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,400), respectively.

The 16GB + 256GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants of the iQoo Neo 8 Pro have a market price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,700) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,300), respectively. Both the iQoo Neo 8 phones are offered in three colours – Night Rock, Match Point, and Surf.

iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro specifications: The iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The Pro model comes with slightly curved edges.

The base iQoo Neo 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU, while the Neo 8 Pro is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset paired with Immortalis-G715 GPU. The series come equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. They run Android 13 OS with Origin OS 3.0 on top.

The iQoo Neo 8 features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a bokeh lens, while the iQoo Neo 8 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866V main sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Both models sport a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.Both handsets offer a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.