Kerala Rights Panel Files Case on Activist Razak Payambrottu’s Demise

The death of cultural activist Razak Payambrottu, who was found hanging at the Pulikkal grama panchayat office in Malappuram district, has prompted the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to take action. The SHRC has registered a case and directed the Malappuram district collector to investigate the circumstances surrounding Razak’s death.

A report is expected to be filed within 15 days, and the case will be reviewed on June 14 at the Tirur PWD Rest House. It is believed that Razak took his own life due to the panchayat administration’s failure to address the issue of a polluting plastic waste-processing plant near his residence. A suicide note highlighting this concern was discovered, and Razak had been actively campaigning against the firm responsible. Tragically, his elder brother had also passed away recently from lung ailments likely caused by pollution from the same plant. Razak, a former secretary of the Mappila Kala Academy at Kondotty, was known for his involvement in journalism, publishing the ‘Kondotty Times’ newspaper and running a local cable TV channel.