Los Angeles Grand Prix 2023: India’s Parul Chaudhary wins bronze medal

Los Angeles: India’s Parul Chaudhary won bronze medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase in the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet at the Drake Stadium. Parul Chaudhary clocked a new personal best of 9:29.51 to finish third. Her previous personal best was 9:38.09.

Gold medal was won by Madie Boreman of USA. She clocked 9:22.99 to bag the gold medal while Tokyo Olympian Alicja Konieczek of Poland won the silver medal with a 9:25.51 run.

Earlier this month, Parul Chaudhary also broke the women’s 5000m national record in a meet in Los Angeles and followed it up by winning the women’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Track Night NYC 2023 athletics meet in New York.

USATF LA Grand Prix 2023 is a World Athletics Continental Tour gold label meet.