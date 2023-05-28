Modi Unveils New Parliament Amid Wrestler Detentions: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat Among Those Held

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, along with supporters and women’s rights activists, faced detention by Delhi police before their planned protest outside the new Parliament House building. The protest site at Jantar Mantar witnessed the wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, being detained amid clashes with the police. Disturbing videos showed the authorities forcibly removing protesters and dismantling the site.

Beyond the capital, in Haryana, many women supporters intending to join the protest were also taken into custody. Notably, farmers’ leaders, such as BKU’s Gurnam Singh Chaduni, were detained within their homes in Haryana. The group of wrestlers, united in their demand for action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. This ongoing protest has lasted for over a month, as the athletes remain determined to secure Singh’s arrest. He, however, refutes all allegations made against him.