Scientists warn that the ability of humans to see the cosmos at night may vanish in 20 years because of light pollution

Scientists have issued a warning that the visibility of the cosmos in the night sky may disappear within two decades due to the escalating problem of light pollution.

Martin Rees, the British astronomer royal, expressed concern about the potential loss of the night sky as part of our environment, comparing it to the deprivation of not seeing a bird’s nest. He emphasized the significance of preserving this natural spectacle for future generations.

In recent years, light pollution has rapidly worsened, with astronomers reporting in 2016 that almost a third of the population can no longer see the Milky Way. The rate of light pollution is increasing at around 10 percent per year.

According to Christopher Kyba from the German Centre for Geosciences, a child born in an area where 250 stars are currently visible at night would only be able to see 100 stars by the age of 18. This decline in visibility is a stark contrast to previous generations who regularly experienced the splendor of the starry sky.

Kyba suggested that implementing certain lighting changes could make a significant improvement. These measures include using shields to direct outdoor lights downward, reducing the brightness of lights, and ensuring a balanced spectrum with red and orange components rather than predominantly blue-white lights. Such actions would have a substantial positive impact.

Professor Robert Fosbury from the Institute of Ophthalmology at University College London highlighted the consequences of the increasing use of bluish LED lights. He explained that these lights lack red and near-infrared components, which are crucial for stimulating certain biological mechanisms in the body. The absence of this part of the light spectrum may contribute to health issues such as obesity and diabetes.

In conclusion, preserving the visibility of the night sky and mitigating light pollution is essential for the well-being of humans and the environment. Implementing changes to lighting practices, including reducing brightness and using warmer tones, can help protect the beauty of the cosmos and the health of individuals.