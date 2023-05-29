Belarus President Hospitalized Following Meeting With Putin: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hospitalized in Moscow after meeting Putin, reports opposition leader. Lukashenko’s condition is critical, according to Valery Tsepkalo, a Belarus 2020 presidential candidate. The information is yet to be confirmed. Tsepkalo stated, “Lukashenko was urgently taken to the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow,” and emphasized the involvement of top specialists.

Measures were allegedly taken to prevent speculation about Kremlin’s involvement in poisoning. Lukashenko previously dismissed health rumors, saying, “I’m not going to die guys.” Recently, Russia and Belarus signed a deal to deploy nuclear missiles in Belarus, abiding by international obligations. Defense ministers discussed military cooperation during the meeting.