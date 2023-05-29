‘Can’t really define their legacies’: Shubman Gill says about Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill has spoken out against comparisons to Virat Kohli and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, saying that their legacies are intangible and impossible to describe.

As a result of his centuries in every version of the game, including an ODI double hundred against New Zealand, Gill has had an outstanding year in international cricket.

The 23-year-old would continue in same style in the IPL of 2023, becoming the star batter for GT and leading them to their second straight championship game. The Indian batter has 851 runs at an average of 60.79 in his 16 games played.

In this season, Gill has three hundreds, and the last four games have seen him score all three of them. Many fans and experts believe the 23-year-old is the next big thing in Indian cricket, comparing him to Tendulkar and Kohli due to his amazing run.

While speaking to ANI, Gill quickly dismissed the resemblance. The 23-year-old claimed that Tendulkar, Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, among others, have influenced many people and that their legacies are immortal. The game’s legacy cannot be identified, according to Gill’s conclusion.

‘See it’s great when people see it but I don’t really see that way because the generation that all of these people Sachin sir, Virat bhai and Rohit Sharma have inspired is beyond. Had we not won the 1983 World Cup, had there not been a Sachin Tendulkar….had we not won the 2011 world cup would I be as much inspired, maybe or maybe not. So, these kinds of legacies, things kind of things are immortal. you can’t really define their legacies,’ said Gill.

Tendulkar praised Gill before the IPL 2023 Final, saying that the 23-year-old’s demeanour, unwavering calmness, desire for runs, and astute running between the wickets were the aspects of his batting that most impressed him.